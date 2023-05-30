Russia-Ukraine war: G7 preparing 'security guarantees' for Kyiv

Is there a definite sign of fatigue setting in on the 15-month-old Russia-Ukraine war? A number of actors are pushing to secure a negotiated settlement to the conflict that has been raging on for more than 15 months while China has offered to broker peace and send its special Envoy Denmark too has shown an eagerness to bring the warring sides to the table. According to a new report in an Italian daily, the G7 countries are also preparing for a situation where the warring actually warning sides get back to the negotiating table.