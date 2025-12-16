/Russia-Ukraine war: Europe claims US backing for deployment of troops in Ukraine

Russia claims it has taken full control of the strategically vital city of Kupiansk, even as Ukraine disputes the claim and continues daily counteroffensive attempts. Russian officials say the key rail and logistics hub remains firmly under their control, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited frontline troops near the city, highlighting its importance in the ongoing war. Meanwhile, European leaders are discussing security guarantees for Ukraine, including a proposed multinational peacekeeping force, though Moscow says it has not seen any official proposal. This video breaks down the latest battlefield updates, conflicting claims, and the broader implications for Ukraine’s security and Europe’s role in the conflict.