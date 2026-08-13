/Russia-Ukraine War Enters New Phase | Trains, Grain Terminals And Oil Sites Hit

The Russia-Ukraine war is entering another dangerous phase, with both sides increasingly striking energy, transport and civilian infrastructure as fighting intensifies across the region. Ukraine says Russian forces struck a second passenger train in the Odesa region, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of people, including children. Earlier, another Russian drone attack reportedly hit a passenger train, killing two crew members. Meanwhile, a major Ukrainian attack disrupted grain terminals at the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, raising concerns over global food supplies. Ukraine has reportedly offered Russia a proposal to halt attacks on civilian targets in the Black Sea, but Moscow has yet to respond. Elsewhere, Ukrainian strikes reportedly hit an industrial facility in Russia’s Bashkortostan region and a major oil refinery in Orsk. The refinery was reportedly forced out of operation following the attack.