LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Russia-Ukraine war: drone strikes hit Wildberries’ ad business

Russia-Ukraine war: drone strikes hit Wildberries’ ad business

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 10:46 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 10:46 IST
Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer, is facing a sharp pullback in advertising after a series of Ukrainian drone strikes on its logistics infrastructure.

Trending Topics

trending videos