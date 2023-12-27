Russia-Ukraine War drags on into 2024 | In-Live Discussion

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 672 day. Russia has deployed its howitzers close to Finland's border after to seized the town of Maryinka in eastern Ukriane which is deemed as a gateway for Donestk, meanwhile, Ukraine has destroyed a landing ship in an attack on a naval base in Crimea. 22 months since Russia invaded Ukraine. It has about one-fifth of ukraine in its grip and the roughly 1,000 km front line has barely budged this year.