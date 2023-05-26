Russia-Ukraine war: Denmark offers to host peace summit in July, Scholz to speak with Putin
Denmark as a founding member of NATO is a Leading Light of the US led military Alliance that is backing Ukraine in the war against Russia and as a NATO member contributing to Ukraine's war efforts. Denmark has put forth a proposal to host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. How can Denmark reconcile its two contradictory positions of boosting Ukraine's war efforts and also offering a place for peace talks orange Denmark fronting for the United States and its Military Allies in the war.