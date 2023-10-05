Russia-Ukraine war: Bulk of Black Sea fleet withdrawn from main Crimea port

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Russia has reportedly withdrawn the bulk of its Black Sea Fleet from its main naval base in Crimea. Well according to a Wall Street Journal report three attacked submarines and two frigates have been withdrawn to other ports in Russia and Crimea.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos