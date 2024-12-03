British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that stepping up support for Ukraine is essential to put the country in the strongest position for peace talks. Starmer stressed the importance of continued Western support to Ukraine, he warned a Russian Victory in Ukraine would threaten Europe's security and stability particularly because it could embolden Russia's allies. Watch in for more details!
Russia-Ukraine War: British PM Says, 'Supporting Ukraine Is Deeply In Our Own Self-Interest'
