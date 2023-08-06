Russia-Ukraine war: BRICS member countries attend Saudi Arabia Peace Summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
The lengthy, private debate and many hours of comments from the various delegations came to an end on Saturday night at the Saudi Arabian-hosted Ukraine peace talks. But no official announcement was made. While on the other hand, the Russia-Ukraine war rages on in different locations in both Russia and Ukraine. To understand this better, watch this interview with the professor of the University of South-Eastern Norway, Glenn Diesen.

