Russia-Ukraine war: BRICS member countries attend Saudi Arabia Peace Summit
The lengthy, private debate and many hours of comments from the various delegations came to an end on Saturday night at the Saudi Arabian-hosted Ukraine peace talks. But no official announcement was made. While on the other hand, the Russia-Ukraine war rages on in different locations in both Russia and Ukraine. To understand this better, watch this interview with the professor of the University of South-Eastern Norway, Glenn Diesen.