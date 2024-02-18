Russia-Ukraine war: Biden says, 'Without US' help Ukraine can lose further territory to Russia'
Moscow back on the offensive in eastern Ukraine. Russia has claimed 'full control' of Ukraine's eastern city of Avdiivka. Ukraine's General Oleksandr Tarnavsky early on Saturday said that the Ukrainian forces withdrew from the eastern town of Avdiivka, where the situation had considerably deteriorated in the past few days. The step was taken by Ukraine, hours after it signed the French security deal. Watch to know more!