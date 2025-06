Russia-Ukraine War: Avangard, Zircon, Kinzhal: Russia's Missile Output Hits Record Highs

Russia’s war factories are humming. But this isn’t just about Ukraine. Moscow’s staggering plan to build 6,000 precision missiles, including 1,000 hypersonics, is a shot across the bow of the West. Russia's ballistic missile production up at least 66% over past year, according to Ukrainian intel figures.