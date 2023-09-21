Russia-Ukraine war: At least 7 injured in Cherkasy after Russian attack

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Updates coming in from the Russian-Ukraine war, Russia launched its heaviest missile attack in weeks across Ukraine on Thursday, striking energy installations. Officials said this attack seemed to be the first salvo of a new air campaign on Ukrainian power infrastructure.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos