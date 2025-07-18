LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 18, 2025, 15:59 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 15:59 IST
Russia-Ukraine War: At Least 6 Killed in New Russian Airstrikes on Ukraine
Russia launched fresh overnight airstrikes on Ukraine, killing at least six people and causing widespread damage across multiple regions.

