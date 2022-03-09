LIVE TV
FOLLOW US ON:
Live TV
Ukraine Under Attack
US intel says Russia may escalate invasion despite Ukraine setbacks, brands Vladimir Putin 'angry, frustrated'
Here's why US rejected Poland's plan to offer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine
UN nuclear watchdog no longer receiving data from Chernobyl, expresses worry about the 130 trapped workers
Zelensky gives up on joining NATO, says he does not want to lead a nation “begging something on its knees"
Germany issues 'urgent appeal' to OPEC oil producers to ramp up output following price hike
21 killed in airstrikes on Ukraine's Sumy, first convoy of evacuees leaves city
Here are the alternatives Russia can use as allies deploy 'financial nuclear weapon'
Russian, Belarusian hackers target Ukraine, European allies through phishing campaigns, says Google
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Will West's arms supply to Ukraine make any difference?
Mar 09, 2022, 09:00 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Even before the war began Ukraine's military aircraft were massively outnumbered by those that had been amassed on the border by Russia but as Russia began its offensive the West began arming Ukraine.
