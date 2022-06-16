Russia-Ukraine crisis | 500 front-line soldiers injured daily: Ambulance teams

Jun 16, 2022
The war in Ukraine is nearing its fifth month and the situation in eastern Ukraine continues to worsen. With an increase in shelling and war casualties, ambulance teams in the Donbas region have come to the rescue of those front-line soldiers.
