Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Trains make their way cautiously as Russia advances in Ukraine

Mar 07, 2022, 11:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
WION is reporting from the frontlines of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Our correspondent Anas Mallick is on ground zero and has documented his train journey as he made his way from the West Ukrainian city of Lviv to the capital Kyiv.
