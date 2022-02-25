LIVE TV
Russia Ukraine Crisis
Gravitas
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Russia Ukraine Crisis
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Ukraine Under Attack
Russian forces capture Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, says official
Explainer: Why is Chernobyl nuclear power plant important?
Ukrainian President says his country 'left alone' to fight Russia; claims enemy marked him as 'target no. 1'
Russia-Ukraine conflict makes markets fall, oil prices soar
In Russia, police arrest thousands participating in 'anti-war' protests
Zelensky warns Russian 'sabotage groups' in Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine conflict latest news updates: Gunfire heard near government buildings in Kyiv
Feb 25, 2022, 04:35 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
According to the latest reports coming in from Ukraine, it appears that the battle for Kyiv is presently underway. Sources state that the gunfire is being heard near the government buildings in Ukrainian capital.
Read in App