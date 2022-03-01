Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Kharkiv in Ukraine’s northeast has become a major battleground

Mar 01, 2022, 10:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv on Monday suffered a major onslaught by Russian missile strikes. At least 11 people were killed. The city located in Ukraine's Northeast has become the major battleground in the past few days.
Read in App