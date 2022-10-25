Russia-Ukraine blame game: Zelensky accuses Russia of planning of false flag operation

Published: Oct 25, 2022, 04:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Moscow has accused Kyiv of planning to deploy a 'dirty bomb' on its own land. Ukraine and the West however have denied these claims, Zelensky has counter accused the Kremlin of planning a false flag operation.
Read in App