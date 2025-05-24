Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
World
Sections
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
India
Business
Entertainment
Sections
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Sections
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
Written By
Ravi Tiwari
Published:
May 24, 2025, 08:17 IST
| Updated:
May 24, 2025, 08:17 IST
Videos
May 24, 2025, 08:17 IST
Russia to send draft doc for long-term peace once POW swap is complete | Russia-Ukraine war
Russia has said that it will send a draft document to Ukraine for a long-term peace deal once the ongoing prisoner swap is completed.
Trending Topics
Russia
Ukraine War
World News
WION
trending videos
China's solar power play sparks global panic
Diddy Combs trial | Kid Cudi testifies: Says Diddy was behind 2012 car bombing
Trump Warns Apple on iPhones Made in India or Anywhere Else
Pakistan Pushes Back Against Field Marshal Asim Munir
India, EU FTA a priority, says top Finnish diplomat | WION exclusive interview
India calls out Pakistan for sheltering terrorists, finds support from Germany | Operation Sindoor
India cites Pak's support to terror groups to re-list it in FATF
India: Delhi urges hospitals to stay ready amid fresh Covid cases
Turkey's interest in Kashmir | India hits back at Pakistan and Turkey | WION Wideangle
Turkey's interest in Kashmir | India hits back at Pakistan and Turkey
Pakistan accuses Kabul of harbouring TTP, Taliban rejects bid to sow distrust
Manchester United Announces Second Round of Job Cuts, Staff Informed of Redundancies
Indian airspace to remain shut for Pak flights till June 23
Israel-Iran Tensions: Israel waiting for Trump's nod says report
Russia's drone war: pressure waves and firestorms
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
Delhi Reports 23 New COVID Cases, Issues Advisory to Hospitals for Emergency Preparedness
Japan: Sex Workers Japan Face Physical Violence & Extortion
PSL 2025: Pakistan Super League continues without Decision Review System
India reportedly presses FATF to re-greylist Pakistan over terror financing concerns
India: ISRO develops 'Avicenna ASIC' 28nm chip, meant for military and civilian use
Trump threatens 25% tariff on non-U.S. iPhones
Make America healthy again: First report signals Autism threat
Bond market shudders on Trump's 'beautiful' tax bill
Grid at Gunpoint: China's Covert Control Over Western Energy
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia feels cost of prolonged war as war Economy strains Putin's strategy
Colombia's first black Vice-President calls government 'racist' and 'patriarchal'
Bangladesh's Jamaat proposes an independent Rohingya state
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Breaks Ukraine, Splits Trump Team | GRAVITAS
Israel-Houthi War: Sirens Sound As Israel Says It Downed Missile Fired From Yemen
Social media platform X down for users globally, third outage in three months
South Africa’s crime data refutes ‘white genocide’ claims, says Minister Senzo Mchunu
Australia floods: Extreme weather declared a natural disaster by authorities
Australia floods: Record floods have displaced 50,000 residents in new South Wales
US warns of civil war in Syria
US-Iran nuclear talks: Oman FM says, 'Some but not conclusive progress in talks'
US-Iran: US Sent Secret Nuclear Deal Proposal To Iran, Iran Denies Receiving It
Washington DC shooting: US President Donald Trump slams shooting incident
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Lights Up Warzone with Flamethrowers
Scammers use delivery box data to defraud people
US judge blocks Trump admin's ban on foreign students in Harvard
Pakistan accuses Kabul of harbouring TTP, Taliban rejects claim