Published: May 24, 2025, 08:17 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 08:17 IST
Russia to send draft doc for long-term peace once POW swap is complete | Russia-Ukraine war
May 24, 2025, 08:17 IST

Russia has said that it will send a draft document to Ukraine for a long-term peace deal once the ongoing prisoner swap is completed.

