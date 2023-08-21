Russia thwarted Ukraine drone attack on Moscow, 2 injured

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: Russia's Defence Ministry says it has thwarted the Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region that has injured at least two people. According to the Russian Aviation Authority, nearly 50 flights in and out of Moscow were disrupted. Drone strikes on the Russian Capital have become increasingly common in recent months.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos