/Russia Threatens Western Ships | Britain’s Royal Navy Faces Major Firepower Crisis

Russia has issued a stark warning to Western countries over efforts to disrupt its so-called shadow fleet, raising fears that the confrontation could spill into international shipping lanes. Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened retaliation if Western nations move to seize Russian vessels or assets linked to the shadow fleet. Moscow says such actions would amount to piracy and has warned that any response would not necessarily take place in the same waters. The escalating tensions are creating a major challenge for Britain’s Royal Navy, which is already monitoring Russian warships and shadow fleet vessels around UK waters. Reports cited in the segment suggest concerns over whether the Royal Navy has sufficient ships, weapons and resources to protect commercial shipping across vast maritime routes. As Russia and the West clash over sanctioned oil shipments, the world’s major shipping lanes could become the next arena of confrontation.