Russia slams 'selfish geopolitical needs' of the West at UN; Kyiv says strip Moscow of veto power

Russia and Western allies traded accusations over Ukraine at the UN Security Council. It was to be Zelensky's first in-person appearance at a UN Security Council meeting on Moscow's invasion, and the Russian envoy objected to him taking the floor before the 15 council members. Zelensky called on the UN to vote to end Russia's veto power on the Security Council, where Moscow joins only the UK, China, France & the U.S. In being able to block any resolution. Russian FM Lavrov showed up at the security council after Zelensky left. Lavrov scoffed at the idea of ending Russia's veto & described it as a way to check Western power. The russian top diplomat then turned to the onlooking U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. Lavrov suggested the U.S. could give a command for Zelensky to lift the decree against negotiations. In his own remarks as Lavrov entered the room, blinken recalled a recent visit to Ukraine where he visited a town where bodies of civilians were stacked among the living in a school basement.