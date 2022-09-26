Russia School Shooting: 13 killed including at least 5 children, multiple injured

Published: Sep 26, 2022, 06:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
At least 13 people are dead and multiple injured after a gunman opened fire in a school in the central Russian city of Izhevsk. After the shootings, the shooter also committed suicide and his body has been found by the police.
