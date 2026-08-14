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Russia's Top Court Bans Only Registered Anti-War Party Ahead of Key Elections

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 21:46 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 21:46 IST
Russia’s top court has reportedly banned the country’s only registered anti-war political party ahead of key elections, dealing a significant blow to the organised anti-war opposition. The court decision comes as Russia prepares for an important electoral period and amid continued scrutiny of political competition and opposition activity. The move could further reshape the country’s political landscape ahead of the upcoming vote.

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