/Russia's Strike On Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Kills Five

Published: Nov 21, 2025, 08:38 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 08:38 IST
A Russian strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia has killed five people and injured three, according to regional officials. Photos from the scene show buildings on fire and debris scattered across residential streets. Authorities had warned earlier of incoming guided bombs before the attack occurred. This video breaks down what happened, the damage reported, and how the strike fits into ongoing fighting across southeastern Ukraine.