/Russia's 'Spy Pigeons': Putin-Linked Firm Claims It Can Control Pigeons With Brain Implants

Published: Feb 05, 2026, 23:21 IST | Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 23:21 IST
A Russian technology company with links to President Vladimir Putin’s daughter claims it has developed “bio-drones” by implanting neural chips into pigeons’ brains. The firm, Neiry, says the birds can be remotely guided using electrodes, cameras, and small controllers, allowing them to fly long distances without recharging. While the company says the technology is meant for search-and-rescue and infrastructure monitoring, experts warn it could be adapted for military surveillance.