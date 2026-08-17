/Russia's secret drone bases put Europe on high alert | NATO plans 250% surge in nukes

Reports indicate that Russia is building secret drone depots close to NATO airspace. These sites are designed to launch high-speed Russian Geran-5 jet-powered drones with a 1,000-kilometre range. These bases put NATO nations directly in the line of fire. This comes amidst reports of NATO's plan to increase nuclear-capable forces by 250 percent in europe. The video details where are nuclear weapons stationed across europe and the comparative nuclear weapons of Russia and the U.S.