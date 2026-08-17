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Russia's secret drone bases put Europe on high alert | NATO plans 250% surge in nukes

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 23:31 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 23:31 IST
Reports indicate that Russia is building secret drone depots close to NATO airspace. These sites are designed to launch high-speed Russian Geran-5 jet-powered drones with a 1,000-kilometre range. These bases put NATO nations directly in the line of fire. This comes amidst reports of NATO's plan to increase nuclear-capable forces by 250 percent in europe. The video details where are nuclear weapons stationed across europe and the comparative nuclear weapons of Russia and the U.S.

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