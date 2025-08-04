Russia's First Cancer Vaccine is Ready | The Global Race for Cancer Cure

Russia becomes the first country to deploy a cancer vaccine, launching trials within months. Using cutting-edge mRNA technology, the treatment is personalised to target a patient’s tumour. With Moderna, BioNTech, and Oxford also in the race, is the world finally close to defeating cancer? Here's a look at the major players in the global cancer vaccine race and where India fits in.