Russia's Drone Blitz on Kyiv Sparks Fears of Oreshnik Missile Strike

In its most intense aerial assault in recent memory, Russia launched 315 drones across Ukraine, with Kyiv and Odesa hit hard. Fires, explosions, and damage to a World Heritage cathedral mark the scale of the attack. Now, Putin’s aide warns that Russian citizens are demanding harsher retaliation, calling for strikes on Kyiv and Lviv using the nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile.