/Russia: Restaurant Closures Hit Fastest Pace Since 2022 As Russian Consumption Slumps | WION

Restaurants and cafes across Russia are shutting down at the fastest rate since the start of the Ukraine war in 2022 as consumer spending stalls amid a broader economic slowdown. From Moscow to Vladivostok, eateries have closed in increasing numbers as Russians cut back on discretionary spending, choosing cheaper food options amid high inflation, rising costs, and economic pressures. Analysts say the downturn in dining reflects weakening consumption and mounting strain on the hospitality sector.