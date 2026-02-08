/Russia Pounds Ukraine With Drones; Will Strikes on Kyiv Energy Infra Threaten Trilateral Talks?

Russia launched more than 440 drones and missiles at Ukraine in a large-scale overnight attack targeting cities and critical infrastructure, Ukrainian officials said. Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia fired 408 drones and 39 missiles between Friday night and early Saturday. Of those, 382 drones and 24 missiles were shot down or electronically suppressed. According to the air force, 21 drones and 13 missiles struck targets across 19 locations. Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne regional military administration in western Ukraine, said at least one person was killed and two others injured in strikes on the region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attacks again targeted Ukraine’s energy sector as the country endures severe winter conditions.