/Russia Pounds Kyiv With Deadly Drones as Lavrov Extends Tactical Olive Branch

Russia launched one of its heaviest drone attacks on Kyiv in recent weeks, pounding residential districts, triggering fires and injuring civilians. Dozens of Iranian-origin Shahed drones were launched in waves through the night, overwhelming air defences and damaging homes, shops, and infrastructure across the capital. While Kyiv was still counting the damage, Ukraine attempted a major strike of its own by targeting Russia’s strategic Novorossiysk oil terminal on the Black Sea. The strikes reflect the widening asymmetry of the war. Ukraine’s ability to hit deep into Russian territory is shrinking, while Russia continues to advance on the frontlines and escalate pressure ahead of any potential negotiations. As the battlefield tilts in Moscow’s favour, pressure for talks continues to build.