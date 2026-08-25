/ Russia launches rocket carrying military satellite into orbit

Russia has successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1B carrier rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, placing a classified military satellite into orbit. The launch was conducted by Russia's Defence Ministry, which did not disclose details about the satellite's mission or capabilities. The launch comes amid heightened scrutiny of Russia's military space programme as the war in Ukraine increasingly extends into the space and strategic domains. The Soyuz-2.1B remains one of Russia's most important launch vehicles for military and government space missions.