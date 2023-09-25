Russia launches major strike on Ukraine's Odesa port, grain stores

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Russia launches major strike on Ukraine's Odesa port, injures one. Ukrainian lawmaker said the overnight attack resulted in the damage of the port infrastructure, a grain silo, and an empty building that used to be a hotel. Visuals showed Ukraine's emergency service trying to extinguish fire at the hotel building.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos