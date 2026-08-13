/Russia-Japan tensions: Putin makes historic first visit to disputed Kuril islands, Japan protests

Published: Aug 13, 2026, 16:01 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 16:01 IST
Russia and Japan are once again at odds after Vladimir Putin visited the disputed Kuril Islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories. Tokyo swiftly renewed its territorial claim and lodged a protest, while Japanese politician Sanae Takaichi criticised the visit. The islands have remained a major point of contention since the Soviet Union seized them at the end of World War II, preventing the two countries from signing a formal peace treaty.