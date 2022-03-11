Russia invites Indian investments; imports petroleum products worth 1 billion dollar | WION

Moscow which is facing intense sanctions from the West has now reached out to its old and trusted partner New Delhi. Earlier today Russia's Deputy Prime Minister spoke to the Indian Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. What did they discuss? Fuel and energy. Russia invited Indian firms to invest in its oil and gas sector. Many major Russian companies are currently involved in projects in India including production, processing, distribution of oil and natural gas. Russia's oil and petroleum product exports to India have hit 1 billion dollars.