Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit North Korea on a 2-day trip

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is set for a two-day visit to North Korea starting Wednesday according to North Korean State media KCNA and Russia's foreign Ministry. Lavrov's visit comes a month after North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un made a rare trip to Russia.

