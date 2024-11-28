On Wednesday, Russia announced the expulsion of a correspondent and a cameraman from Germany's ARD network in retaliation for alleged actions against Russian journalists from Channel One in Germany—claims that Berlin has denied. WDR, the ARD division overseeing news coverage from Russia, condemned the decision, criticizing the revocation of work permits for the German journalists as unwarranted and harmful to press freedom. Watch to know more!
Russia Expels German Journalists Citing Similar Move By Berlin | World DNA | WION
