/Russia Drone Strike Kills Toddler & Mother: Odesa Homes, Kindergarten Hit

A devastating drone attack by Russia has killed a woman and her two-year-old daughter in Odesa, along with another civilian, as the war continues to take a heavy toll on non-combatants. Ukrainian officials say residential buildings, a kindergarten, and critical energy infrastructure were hit in the overnight assault. At least 16 people, including a pregnant woman and children, were injured. The strikes have also triggered widespread power outages, leaving thousands of households without electricity as repair efforts continue.