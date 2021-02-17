Russia: Dogs with mysterious blue colour in normal condition

Blue-coloured dogs which are found near a closed chemical factory are in normal condition, head of a veterinary clinic confirmed on Tuesday.

The canines with blue colour were earlier spotted in Dzerzhinsk and the images immediately had gone viral, with some netizens suggesting that some prank was played on these dogs that changed their skin colour.

Head of veterinary clinic 'Zoozastchita NN', Ilya Kazakov, said that the cause of the change in fur colour remains unknown, reports news agency Reuters.