Russia Ditches China for India? Moscow Seeks New Maritime Route with Chennai

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Russia, and India are all set to forge a new and promising business alliance with India. Russia has expressed a strong desire to develop an alternative maritime route connecting Vladivostok to Chennai. It comes after the India-Middle East-Europe corridor was unveiled to challenge China's Belt and Road Initiative. Watch this video for an in-depth analysis of this development.

