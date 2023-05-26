Russia-Belarus nuclear agreement; former to send Nuclear Weapons to Belarus

Tactical Nuclear Weapons typically refer to short-range weapons. The categorisation includes land-based missiles with a range of less than 500 kilometres & air and sea-launched weapons with a range of less than 600 kilometres. Tactical nukes are the least-regulated category of nuclear weapons covered in arms control agreements. They are only subject to an informal regime created by unilateral, parallel declarations, made by George Bush & Mikhail Gorbachev in the fall of 1991.