Russia's direct attack on Zelensky's city: a barrage of 170 drones targeted the cities of Kyiv, Sumy, Kropyvnytsky and the regions of Kharkiv and Cherkasy. Ukraine emergency crews respond after Russia launches drone barrage. Emergency workers in Ukraine's Kharkiv and Sumy regions battle fires after an overnight wave of Russian strikes which saw 170 Iranian-made drones target multiple cities. On Thursday, Zelensky called for pressure on Moscow to come to a negotiating table, claiming Russia is ignoring US calls for an unconditional ceasefire.