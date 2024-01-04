videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners of war
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 04, 2024, 08:35 AM IST
Russia and Ukraine have exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war in the biggest single release of captives since Russia’s invasion began in February 2022.
trending now
US senator Menendez accused of taking gifts from Qatar, pleads 'not guilty' to foreign agent charge
UK: Thousands of doctors walk off the job, 6-day strike over pay & working conditions | WION
2024: Navigating the future of climate; Coral reefs face bleaching globally | World News | WION
Israel-Hamas war: IDF admits hostage Sahar Baruch was killed during failed rescue attempt last month
China begins two-day patrol drills in South China Sea
recommended videos
Thousands of migrants march through Mexico
Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners of war
No end in sight to US-Mexico migrant crisis
Disney's Mickey Mouse enters public domain as copyright expires
Iran twin blasts: At least 95 killed in blasts at Qassem Soleimani memorial
recommended videos
Thousands of migrants march through Mexico
Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners of war
No end in sight to US-Mexico migrant crisis
Disney's Mickey Mouse enters public domain as copyright expires