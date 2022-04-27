Russia agrees to cooperate with UN, Putin says he is 'hopeful' that talks will help

Published: Apr 27, 2022, 02:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres is on a three-day trip to Russian and Ukraine. He met Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the latter told him that he still has hopes for negotiations with Ukraine.
