Russia accused of using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine. What are these?

The UK has claimed that Russia used chemical weapons in Mariupol, which is a Ukrainian city during the invasion that started on February 24. The UK said it is trying to verify reports Moscow used chemical weapons. A UK minister warned that any use of chemical weapons by Russia in its attacks on Ukraine "will get a response and all options are on the table". "If they are used at all, then (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin should know that all possible options are on the table in terms of how the West might respond. There are some things that are beyond the pale, and the use of chemical weapons will get a response," armed forces minister James Heappey told Sky News. UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said earlier that Britain was working with partners to verify the reports that Russian forces may have used chemical agents in Mariupol. "Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account," she added on Twitter.