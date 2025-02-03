Newspoint Rubio meets Panama Leader to push Trump’s canal demand Advertisment by WION Video Team Updated 03 Feb 2025 12:05 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Senator Marco Rubio holds discussions with Panama's president to advance President Trump's demands concerning the Panama Canal, highlighting ongoing U.S. interests in the strategic waterway. canal Panama canal trump rubio Read More by WION Video Team Updated 03 Feb 2025 12:05 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article