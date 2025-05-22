Published: May 22, 2025, 23:49 IST | Updated: May 22, 2025, 23:49 IST
Videos May 22, 2025, 23:49 IST
Rubio: Classifying Taliban as terrorist outfit under review
#GRAVITAS | The United State's Secretary of state Marco Rubio has said that the classification of the taliban as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation’ is now under review.
Rubio said the state department is weighing the designation attached to the Taliban as part of a broader reassessment of U.S. policy towards Afghanistan. Watch this video to find out more.