The music icon Queen on January 20 paid tribute to the four band members - Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon with depictions of their musical instruments. According to The Royal Mint, this is the first time that a British band has been celebrated on UK coinage. The one side of the coin imprinted "The Queen" and the other side "Queen". The Queen coin is the first release in The Royal Mint's upcoming "Music Legends" series.